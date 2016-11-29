BRIEF-Starbucks executive chairman Schultz's 2016 total compensation was $21.8 mln
* Starbucks Corp - executive chairman Howard Schultz's 2016 total compensation was $21.8 million versus $20.1 million in 2015 - SEC filing
Nov 29 Transeastern Power Trust
* Transeastern power trust reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 revenue c$2.534 million, up 64 percent
* Qtrly basic and diluted net loss per unit of $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Starbucks Corp - executive chairman Howard Schultz's 2016 total compensation was $21.8 million versus $20.1 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Copper One responds to Quebec Ministry Of Energy And Natural Resources' press release announcing their intention to suspend Copper One's claims in the Lac Barriere area
* Ourcrowd Digital Health L.P. reports 13.1 percent stake in Dariohealth Corp as of Jan 9 2017 - SEC filing