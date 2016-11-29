BRIEF-Starbucks executive chairman Schultz's 2016 total compensation was $21.8 mln
* Starbucks Corp - executive chairman Howard Schultz's 2016 total compensation was $21.8 million versus $20.1 million in 2015 - SEC filing
Nov 29 Exo U Inc
* Exo U announces its second quarter and first half fiscal 2017 financial results
* Financial statements of co for three and six-month periods ended September 30, 2016 have been prepared on a going concern basis
* Expects to continue to incur further operating losses and negative cash flows from operating activities in development of its business
* Material uncertainties cast significant doubt on company's ability to continue as a going concern
* Qtrly loss per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Copper One responds to Quebec Ministry Of Energy And Natural Resources' press release announcing their intention to suspend Copper One's claims in the Lac Barriere area
* Ourcrowd Digital Health L.P. reports 13.1 percent stake in Dariohealth Corp as of Jan 9 2017 - SEC filing