Nov 29 Exo U Inc

* Exo U announces its second quarter and first half fiscal 2017 financial results

* Financial statements of co for three and six-month periods ended September 30, 2016 have been prepared on a going concern basis

* Expects to continue to incur further operating losses and negative cash flows from operating activities in development of its business

* Material uncertainties cast significant doubt on company's ability to continue as a going concern

* Qtrly loss per share $0.01