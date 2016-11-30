BRIEF-Altagas to acquire WGL Holdings in C$8.4 bln deal
* Says under terms of transaction, WGL shareholders will receive US$88.25 in cash per WGL share
Nov 29 Antrim Energy Inc
* Announces 2016 third quarter results
* Board has concluded that it is in best interest of shareholders, corp to proceed with voluntary liquidation and dissolution of corporation
* Itis anticipated that formal dissolution and winding up of corporation and its subsidiaries will occur in early 2017
* Board retains discretion not to proceed with dissolution if board determines it is no longer in best interests of corp, shareholders
* Says corporation proposes to delist from TSXV in mid-january 2017
Jan 25 Energy infrastructure company AltaGas Ltd said on Wednesday it would buy WGL Holdings Inc in a deal valued at C$8.4 billion ($6.42 billion).
Jan 25 * Better Demand, Low Inventories And Future Deficits Point To "Bright Future" For Copper - Freeport-mcmoran CEO Richard Adkerson says