Nov 29 Antrim Energy Inc

* Announces 2016 third quarter results

* Board has concluded that it is in best interest of shareholders, corp to proceed with voluntary liquidation and dissolution of corporation

* Itis anticipated that formal dissolution and winding up of corporation and its subsidiaries will occur in early 2017

* Board retains discretion not to proceed with dissolution if board determines it is no longer in best interests of corp, shareholders

* Says corporation proposes to delist from TSXV in mid-january 2017