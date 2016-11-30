BRIEF-ObsEva SA announces pricing of initial public offering
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 6.45 million common shares at initial public offering price of $15 per share
Nov 29 Northern Vertex Mining Corp
* Q1 loss per share C$0.01
* Northern Vertex reports first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Us foods announces upsizing and pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
* Kornit announces pricing of upsized public offering of ordinary shares