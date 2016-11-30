Nov 30 Goodfellow Inc

* Goodfellow reports its results for the third quarter ended august 31, 2016

* Says consolidated sales for three months ended august 31, 2016 were $159.1 million compared to $151.7 million

* Q3 loss per share C$0.29

* Goodfellow-Delay in producing q3 results on discovery of certain discrepancies related to recording of inventory value,it's impact on cost of goods sold