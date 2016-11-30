Nov 30 Callidus Capital Corp -

* Callidus Capital sets new expiry date for outstanding substantial issuer bid

* Is extending expiry date of its substantial issuer bid for purchase, cancellation by co of up to 5.07 million of shares

* Callidus is extending offer to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on December 29, 2016