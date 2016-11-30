Nov 30 Royal Bank Of Canada -

* Royal Bank Of Canada reports fourth quarter and record 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share view C$1.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share C$1.65

* Royal Bank Of Canada says as of October 31, 2016, capital position with a basel iii common equity tier 1 (cet1) of 10.8 pct

* Quarterly wealth management net income of $396 million was up $141 million or 55% from a year ago

* Quarterly personal & commercial banking net income of $1,275 million was up $5 million from a year ago

* Royal Bank Of Canada says in addition, provision for credit losses ratio of 0.29% for the year was up 5 bps primarily as a result of low oil price environment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: