UPDATE 2-Xiaomi exec Barra joins Facebook to lead virtual reality business
* To lead Facebook's virtual reality business, including Oculus (Updates to add picture)
Nov 30 Royal Bank Of Canada -
* Royal Bank Of Canada reports fourth quarter and record 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share view C$1.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share C$1.65
* Royal Bank Of Canada says as of October 31, 2016, capital position with a basel iii common equity tier 1 (cet1) of 10.8 pct
* Quarterly wealth management net income of $396 million was up $141 million or 55% from a year ago
* Quarterly personal & commercial banking net income of $1,275 million was up $5 million from a year ago
* Royal Bank Of Canada says in addition, provision for credit losses ratio of 0.29% for the year was up 5 bps primarily as a result of low oil price environment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To lead Facebook's virtual reality business, including Oculus (Updates to add picture)
Jan 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
JAKARTA, Jan 26 Mining giant Freeport McMoRan Inc said its Indonesian unit, facing $469 million in water taxes and penalties in Papua province dating back to 2011, will contest a ruling by a local tax court that rejected its lawsuit on the matter.