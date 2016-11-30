Nov 30 Gordmans Stores Inc -

* Gordmans Stores Inc announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.25

* Q3 revenue $143.5 million

* Sees Q4 earnings per share $0.01 to $0.06

* Sees Q4 2016 sales $197 million to $203 million

* Quarterly comparable store sales on an owned basis decreased 9.5%

* Says on an owned plus licensed basis, Q3 comparable store sales declined 9.3%

* Says on an owned plus licensed basis, Q3 comparable store sales declined 9.3%