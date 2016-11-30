UPDATE 2-Xiaomi exec Barra joins Facebook to lead virtual reality business
* To lead Facebook's virtual reality business, including Oculus (Updates to add picture)
Nov 30 Gordmans Stores Inc -
* Gordmans Stores Inc announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 loss per share $0.25
* Q3 revenue $143.5 million
* Sees Q4 earnings per share $0.01 to $0.06
* Sees Q4 2016 sales $197 million to $203 million
* Quarterly comparable store sales on an owned basis decreased 9.5%
* Says on an owned plus licensed basis, Q3 comparable store sales declined 9.3%
* Sees Q4 comparable store sales decrease on an owned plus licensed basis in range of 5.5 percent to 8.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
JAKARTA, Jan 26 Mining giant Freeport McMoRan Inc said its Indonesian unit, facing $469 million in water taxes and penalties in Papua province dating back to 2011, will contest a ruling by a local tax court that rejected its lawsuit on the matter.