Nov 30 Manitok Energy Inc -

* Manitok Energy Inc announces financial and operational results for the third quarter of 2016

* Quarterly production averaged 4,276 boe/d as compared to 3,587 boe/d in Q2 of 2016

* Quarterly net loss per share - basic and diluted $0.02

* Quarterly petroleum and natural gas revenue $11.5 million versus $14.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: