BRIEF-AT&T CFO says "confident" that Time Warner deal will be approved
* AT&T CFO says going to be careful with DirecTV Now expectations - conf call
Nov 30 Iridium Communications Inc -
* Iridium and Boeing restructure relationship to help ensure smooth transition into the Iridium next era
* In addition, Iridium will enter into a separate development services contract with Boeing
* Affected Boeing employees working in Iridium satellite constellation to be offered positions within Iridium
* As per agreement, co to hire majority of Boeing team that does operations/maintenance on co's satellites, beginning January 3, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 AT&T Inc, the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier, reported quarterly results that matched analysts' estimates, as it added more smartphone customers in a saturated wireless market, and said it was confident its deal to buy Time Warner Inc would be approved.
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 Thirteen Democratic senators on Wednesday asked AT&T Inc to explain how its planned $85.4 billion takeover of Time Warner Inc is in the public interest, as the company hopes to avoid a review of the deal by the primary U.S. telecommunications agency.