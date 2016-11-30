Nov 30 Iridium Communications Inc -

* Iridium and Boeing restructure relationship to help ensure smooth transition into the Iridium next era

* In addition, Iridium will enter into a separate development services contract with Boeing

* Affected Boeing employees working in Iridium satellite constellation to be offered positions within Iridium

* As per agreement, co to hire majority of Boeing team that does operations/maintenance on co's satellites, beginning January 3, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: