Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 26
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Nov 30 Delphi Energy Corp :
* Delphi Energy Corp announces update to strategic transaction and extension of credit facility review
* Delphi Energy-expects to execute definitive agreement in relation to strategic arrangement with existing working interest industry partner in coming days
* Delphi Energy Corp - is anticipated that closing of transaction will be on, or about, December 22, 2016
* Delphi Energy-current bank syndicate agreed to extend deadline of semi-annual review of $85 million revolving credit facility from Nov 30 to Dec. 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Jan 25 Investors sold U.S.-based domestic stock funds at the fastest pace since equities leapt following the presidential election, Investment Company Institute data for the latest week showed on Wednesday. Stock funds based and invested in the United States posted withdrawals of $3.7 billion during the week that ended Jan. 18, according to the trade group. That is the largest outflow for the funds since the election-week period ended Nov. 9, when outflows approached $6.4 billion
Jan 25 Facebook Inc has hired Hugo Barra to lead all of its virtual reality efforts, including its Oculus team, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post.