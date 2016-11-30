Nov 30 Luxor Industrial Corp :

* Q3 sales C$7.811 million versus C$957,000

* Luxor reports sales of $19,902,837 for the 9 months ending September 2016

* Luxor Industrial Corp - company's budget for 2017 turnkey framing sales is $40 million of which over $20 million has been contracted

* Net loss for 3 month period ending Sept 30 was $845,267 compared to a net profit of $162,021 for same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: