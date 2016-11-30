Nov 30 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp -

* Freddie Mac November 2016 outlook

* Expect long-term rates on 30-year fixed-rate mortgage to end 2017 just above 4 percent

* Economy should do "modestly" better in 2017, posting 1.9 percent year-over-year growth annualized

* Forecasting house prices will grow at a 4.7 percent annual rate in 2017

* Total home sales will decline about 220,000 units from 2016 to 2017

* "Much like in 2013, we expect housing markets to respond negatively to higher mortgage rates"

* Expect unemployment rate to decline slightly over next year-and-a-half, ending 2017 at 4.7 percent