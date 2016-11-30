Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 26
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
* Global Medical REIT Inc provides acquisition update
* Deal for an aggregate purchase price of $68.1 million
* Has entered into purchase contracts to acquire three rehabilitation hospitals
* Three hospitals, are healthsouth rehabilitation hospitals in Mesa, Az, Altoona, Pa and Mechanicsburg, Pa
* GMR intends to complete the three hosptial acquisitions in all-cash transactions using proceeds from company's IPO
* The three hospital transactions are contingent on each other, so co will not close one without closing other two Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Investors sold U.S.-based domestic stock funds at the fastest pace since equities leapt following the presidential election, Investment Company Institute data for the latest week showed on Wednesday. Stock funds based and invested in the United States posted withdrawals of $3.7 billion during the week that ended Jan. 18, according to the trade group. That is the largest outflow for the funds since the election-week period ended Nov. 9, when outflows approached $6.4 billion
Jan 25 Facebook Inc has hired Hugo Barra to lead all of its virtual reality efforts, including its Oculus team, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post.