Nov 30 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc -

* Ultragenyx announces positive data from phase 2 study of UX007 in long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorder patients

* Says frequency and duration of major medical events were reduced significantly during treatment with UX007

* Says patients demonstrated improved exercise tolerance and quality of life during study

* Continue to further develop phase 3 study design and endpoints before meeting with regulators and initiating study in 2017