Nov 30 Agenus Inc :

* Agenus announces commencement of phase 1/2 clinical trial of anti-OX40 checkpoint antibody INCAGN1949 in patients with solid tumors

* Agenus Inc - trial is being conducted by, and in collaboration with, Incyte Corporation.

* Agenus Inc - third antibody from Agenus to enter clinic this year

* Agenus Inc - part 2 of trial is planned to evaluate recommended dose of INCAGN1949 in multiple tumor types

* Agenus-Open-Label, dose-escalation portion of trial will evaluate safety, tolerability of INCAGN1949 in patients with advanced/metastatic solid tumors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: