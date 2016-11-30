Nov 30 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp

* Freddie Mac announces plans to request delisting of debt and mortgage securities and stacr debt notes in the European Union

* Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp - company expects formally to initiate delisting process with Luxembourg and Irish stock exchanges by Q1 of 2017

* Freddie Mac- to request debt securities, mortgage securities, stacr debt notes no longer be admitted to trading on relevant markets in Luxembourg, Ireland