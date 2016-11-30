BRIEF-Hugo barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
* Hugo Barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
Nov 30 Performance Sports Group Ltd :
* Performance Sports Group receives court approval of the "stalking horse" purchase agreement, bidding procedures and U.S. $386 million in new DIP financing
* Will use DIP financing to refinance prepetition term loan credit agreement and fund day-to-day operations
* To move forward as planned to effect an orderly sale of business as a going concern
* Will use DIP financing to refinance prepetition term loan credit agreement, dated as of April 15, 2014, as amended
* Approved bidding procedures schedule auction for January 30, 2017
* With approval to access $386 million in financing, together with ABL DIP, expect to have sufficient liquidity to fund ongoing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 A federal judge refused to order Wal-Mart Stores Inc to pay $80 million in penalties in a lawsuit alleging the retailer failed to pay hundreds of truck drivers in California the minimum compensation for certain tasks, the Associated Press reported.