Nov 30 Ibi Group Inc

* IBI Group Inc. Announces redemption of 6.00% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due June 30, 2018

* IBI Group Inc says will redeem in cash all of $13.7 mln outstanding amount of 6.00% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due June 30, 2018

* IBI Group Inc says debentures will be redeemed on December 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: