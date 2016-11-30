BRIEF-Hugo barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
* Hugo Barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
Nov 30 Bazaarvoice Inc
* Bazaarvoice, Inc. announces its financial results for the second fiscal quarter of 2017
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.02
* Q2 revenue $50.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $50.5 million
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.05
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hugo Barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
Jan 25 A federal judge refused to order Wal-Mart Stores Inc to pay $80 million in penalties in a lawsuit alleging the retailer failed to pay hundreds of truck drivers in California the minimum compensation for certain tasks, the Associated Press reported.