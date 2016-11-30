BRIEF-Hugo barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
* Hugo Barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
Nov 30 Tillys Inc
* Q3 sales $152.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $143.4 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tilly's, Inc. announces third quarter fiscal 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.22
* Sees Q4 earnings per share $0.15 to $0.20
* Tillys Inc - Qtrly comparable store sales, which include e-commerce sales, increased 4.4%
* Tillys Inc - Expects Q4 comparable store sales to be in range of flat to +2%
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 A federal judge refused to order Wal-Mart Stores Inc to pay $80 million in penalties in a lawsuit alleging the retailer failed to pay hundreds of truck drivers in California the minimum compensation for certain tasks, the Associated Press reported.