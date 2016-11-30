Nov 30 Tillys Inc

* Q3 sales $152.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $143.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tilly's, Inc. announces third quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.22

* Sees Q4 earnings per share $0.15 to $0.20

* Tillys Inc - Qtrly comparable store sales, which include e-commerce sales, increased 4.4%

* Tillys Inc - Expects Q4 comparable store sales to be in range of flat to +2%

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S