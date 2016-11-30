BRIEF-Hugo barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
Nov 30 Rexnord Corp
* Rexnord announces public offering of mandatory convertible preferred stock
* Rexnord corp - commencement of an underwritten public offering of 7 million depositary shares
* Rexnord corp says intends to use net proceeds from this offering to repay a portion of outstanding term loan indebtedness under its credit agreement
* Rexnord corp - underwriters of offering have an option to buy up to 1.1 million additional depositary shares to cover over-allotments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 A federal judge refused to order Wal-Mart Stores Inc to pay $80 million in penalties in a lawsuit alleging the retailer failed to pay hundreds of truck drivers in California the minimum compensation for certain tasks, the Associated Press reported.