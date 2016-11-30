Nov 30 PVH Corp

* PVH Corp reports 2016 third quarter results

* Sees fy 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $6.70 to $6.75

* Sees Q4 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.99 to $1.04

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.56

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.13 to $1.18

* Sees fy 2016 GAAP earnings per share $6.51 to $6.56

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $2.60

* Q3 revenue rose 4 percent

* Qtrly revenue in Calvin Klein business for quarter increased 9% to $891 million

* Revenue in Tommy Hilfiger business for quarter increased 4% to $927 million (increased 6% on a constant currency basis)

* Qtrly Calvin Klein North America revenue increased 5% to $502 million

* Qtrly Tommy Hilfiger North America revenue decreased 7% to $402 million (also decreased 7% on a constant currency basis)

* Revenue in Q4 of 2016 currently projected to decrease approximately 1% (increase approximately 1% on a constant currency basis)

* PVH Corp says fy revenue for Tommy Hilfiger business is currently projected to increase approximately 4%

* Qtrly total revenue $2,244.3 million versus $2,164.5 million

* PVH Corp says revenue in 2016 is currently projected to increase approximately 2%

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy earnings per share view $6.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $2.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: