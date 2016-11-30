BRIEF-Hugo barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
* Hugo Barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
Nov 30 La-Z-boy Inc
* La-Z-Boy reports fiscal 2017 second-quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.42
* Q2 sales $376.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $376.3 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Board increased company's regular quarterly dividend to shareholders by 10% to $0.11 per share
* Qtrly La-Z-Boy furniture galleries store network same-store written sales, declined 4.4% versus last year's Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 A federal judge refused to order Wal-Mart Stores Inc to pay $80 million in penalties in a lawsuit alleging the retailer failed to pay hundreds of truck drivers in California the minimum compensation for certain tasks, the Associated Press reported.