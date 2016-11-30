BRIEF-Hugo barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
* Hugo Barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
Nov 30 Descartes Systems Group Inc
* Descartes reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results
* Q3 revenue $51.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $51.2 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.08
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 A federal judge refused to order Wal-Mart Stores Inc to pay $80 million in penalties in a lawsuit alleging the retailer failed to pay hundreds of truck drivers in California the minimum compensation for certain tasks, the Associated Press reported.