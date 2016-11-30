BRIEF-Hugo barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
* Hugo Barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
Nov 30 Chesswood Group Ltd
* Chesswood announces expansion and renewal of bank credit facility
* Chesswood Group Ltd says expanded and renewed its corporate revolving credit facility for a term of three years, expiring in December 2019
* Chesswood Group Ltd says existing $150 million credit facility was due to mature in December 2017.
* Chesswood Group says credit facility has been increased to $170 million, now includes a $80 million accordion feature which would expand facility to $250 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 A federal judge refused to order Wal-Mart Stores Inc to pay $80 million in penalties in a lawsuit alleging the retailer failed to pay hundreds of truck drivers in California the minimum compensation for certain tasks, the Associated Press reported.