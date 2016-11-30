Nov 30 NQ Mobile Inc

* NQ Mobile Inc. reports unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2016

* Q3 revenue rose 3.6 percent to $91.1 million

* NQ Mobile Inc - GAAP net loss attributable to NQ Mobile for Q3 of 2016 was $9.0 million or $0.09 per fully diluted ads

* NQ Mobile Inc - Non-GAAP net loss attributable to NQ Mobile for Q3 of 2016 was $0.2 million or $0.00 per fully diluted ads