* Hugo Barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
Nov 30 NQ Mobile Inc
* NQ Mobile Inc. reports unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2016
* Q3 revenue rose 3.6 percent to $91.1 million
* NQ Mobile Inc - GAAP net loss attributable to NQ Mobile for Q3 of 2016 was $9.0 million or $0.09 per fully diluted ads
* NQ Mobile Inc - Non-GAAP net loss attributable to NQ Mobile for Q3 of 2016 was $0.2 million or $0.00 per fully diluted ads Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 A federal judge refused to order Wal-Mart Stores Inc to pay $80 million in penalties in a lawsuit alleging the retailer failed to pay hundreds of truck drivers in California the minimum compensation for certain tasks, the Associated Press reported.