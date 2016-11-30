BRIEF-Hugo barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
Nov 30 Lundin Mining Corp
* Lundin mining provides operating outlook
* Capital expenditures for 2017 for mines operated by company are expected to be approximately $405 million
* Sees 2017 total attributable copper production 202,000 - 216,000 tonnes
* Sees 2017 total zinc production 152,000 - 162,000 tonnes
* Sees 2017 total nickel production 17,000 - 20,000 tonnes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 A federal judge refused to order Wal-Mart Stores Inc to pay $80 million in penalties in a lawsuit alleging the retailer failed to pay hundreds of truck drivers in California the minimum compensation for certain tasks, the Associated Press reported.