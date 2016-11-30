BRIEF-Hugo barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
* Hugo Barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
Nov 30 Rush Enterprises Inc
* Adopts $40 million stock repurchase program
* New stock repurchase program replaces company's prior $40 million repurchase program, announced on December 4, 2015
* Says new stock repurchase program expires on November 30, 2017
* Authorizing to repurchase shares of Class A common stock, $.01 par valueper share, and/or Class B common stock, $.01 par value per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 A federal judge refused to order Wal-Mart Stores Inc to pay $80 million in penalties in a lawsuit alleging the retailer failed to pay hundreds of truck drivers in California the minimum compensation for certain tasks, the Associated Press reported.