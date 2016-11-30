BRIEF-Hugo barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
* Hugo Barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
Nov 30 Lucara Diamond Corp
* Lucara provides operating outlook for 2017
* Sees 2017 revenue of $200 to $220 million is budgeted excluding sale of Lesedi La Rona diamond
* Company anticipates it will declare an annual dividend in 2017 of Canadian $0.10 per share
* Capital projects are forecast at between $33 - $35 million in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 A federal judge refused to order Wal-Mart Stores Inc to pay $80 million in penalties in a lawsuit alleging the retailer failed to pay hundreds of truck drivers in California the minimum compensation for certain tasks, the Associated Press reported.