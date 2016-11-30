BRIEF-Hugo barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
* Hugo Barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
Nov 30 Allegiant Travel Co
* Allegiant Travel Company announces the pricing of the reopening of its 5.50% senior notes due 2019
* Interest on notes is payable semiannually on July 15 and January 15, commencing on January 15, 2017
* Notes mature on July 15, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 A federal judge refused to order Wal-Mart Stores Inc to pay $80 million in penalties in a lawsuit alleging the retailer failed to pay hundreds of truck drivers in California the minimum compensation for certain tasks, the Associated Press reported.