* Hugo Barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
Nov 30 Rooster Energy Ltd
* Rooster Energy announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Qtrly loss per share $0.00
* Qtrly revenues $8.3 million versus $19 million
* Working capital deficit and non-compliance with terms of waiver to amended note purchase deal present immediate challenges for co
* As a result, company continues to pursue refinancing and/or restructuring of terms of its senior secured notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 A federal judge refused to order Wal-Mart Stores Inc to pay $80 million in penalties in a lawsuit alleging the retailer failed to pay hundreds of truck drivers in California the minimum compensation for certain tasks, the Associated Press reported.