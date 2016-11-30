Nov 30 Rooster Energy Ltd

* Rooster Energy announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.00

* Qtrly revenues $8.3 million versus $19 million

* Working capital deficit and non-compliance with terms of waiver to amended note purchase deal present immediate challenges for co

* As a result, company continues to pursue refinancing and/or restructuring of terms of its senior secured notes