BRIEF-Hugo barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
Nov 30 Blueprint Medicines Corp
* Blueprint Medicines announces proof-of-concept data from Phase 1 clinical trial of BLU-285 in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors
* As of data cutoff date of November 1, 2016, BLU-285 was observed to be well-tolerated at all doses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 A federal judge refused to order Wal-Mart Stores Inc to pay $80 million in penalties in a lawsuit alleging the retailer failed to pay hundreds of truck drivers in California the minimum compensation for certain tasks, the Associated Press reported.