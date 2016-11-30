Nov 30 Analog Devices Inc

* Analog Devices announces offering and pricing of senior notes

* Priced an offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 2.500% senior unsecured notes due December 5, 2021

* Priced an offering of $550 million aggregate principal amount of 3.125% senior unsecured notes due December 5, 2023

* Priced an offering of $900 million aggregate principal amount of 3.500% senior unsecured notes due December 5, 2026

* Priced an offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of 4.500% senior unsecured notes due December 5, 2036