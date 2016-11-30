BRIEF-Hugo barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
* Hugo Barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
Nov 30 Analog Devices Inc
* Analog Devices announces offering and pricing of senior notes
* Priced an offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 2.500% senior unsecured notes due December 5, 2021
* Priced an offering of $550 million aggregate principal amount of 3.125% senior unsecured notes due December 5, 2023
* Priced an offering of $900 million aggregate principal amount of 3.500% senior unsecured notes due December 5, 2026
* Priced an offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of 4.500% senior unsecured notes due December 5, 2036 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 A federal judge refused to order Wal-Mart Stores Inc to pay $80 million in penalties in a lawsuit alleging the retailer failed to pay hundreds of truck drivers in California the minimum compensation for certain tasks, the Associated Press reported.