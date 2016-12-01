Dec 1 Canopy Growth Corp

* Canopy growth enters into agreement to acquire mettrum

* Total transaction is valued at about c$430 million and will be satisfied by issuance of common shares in canopy growth

* Mettrum shareholders will be entitled to receive 0.7132 common shares of canopy growth for each common share of mettrum

* Canopy growth- upon deal completion , existing canopy growth and mettrum shareholders will own about 77.7% and 22.3%, respectively, of pro forma company

* Closing of deal remains subject to approval of shareholders of both canopy growth and mettrum