Dec 1 Canopy Growth Corp
* Canopy growth enters into agreement to acquire mettrum
* Total transaction is valued at about c$430 million and
will be satisfied by issuance of common shares in canopy growth
* Mettrum shareholders will be entitled to receive 0.7132
common shares of canopy growth for each common share of mettrum
* Canopy growth- upon deal completion , existing canopy
growth and mettrum shareholders will own about 77.7% and 22.3%,
respectively, of pro forma company
* Closing of deal remains subject to approval of
shareholders of both canopy growth and mettrum
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: