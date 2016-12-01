Dec 1 Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce -

* CIBC announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$2.60

* Q4 earnings per share C$2.32

* Q4 earnings per share view C$2.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Announced a quarterly dividend increase of three cents to $1.24 per common share

* Quarterly net interest income $2.1 million versus $2.0 million