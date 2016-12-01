Dec 1 Toronto-Dominion Bank

* TD Bank Group reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share C$1.20

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$1.22

* TD's common equity tier 1 capital ratio on a Basel III fully phased-in basis as of Q4-end was 10.4 pct.

* Canadian retail net income was $1,502 million for Q4 compared with $1,496 million in same quarter last year

* Q4 U.S. retail net income was $701 million versus $595 million on reported basis. $646 million on adjusted basis for Q4 last year

* Qtrly net interest income C$5.07 billion versus C$4.89 billion

* Toronto-Dominion Bank - qtrly provision for credit losses $548 million versus $509 million

* Q4 earnings per share view C$1.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S