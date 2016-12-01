UPDATE 3-Toshiba to sell part of chip business, first step in offsetting huge charge
* Toshiba approves plans to split off chip business by end-March
Dec 1 Toronto-Dominion Bank
* TD Bank Group reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share C$1.20
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$1.22
* TD's common equity tier 1 capital ratio on a Basel III fully phased-in basis as of Q4-end was 10.4 pct.
* Canadian retail net income was $1,502 million for Q4 compared with $1,496 million in same quarter last year
* Q4 U.S. retail net income was $701 million versus $595 million on reported basis. $646 million on adjusted basis for Q4 last year
* Qtrly net interest income C$5.07 billion versus C$4.89 billion
* Toronto-Dominion Bank - qtrly provision for credit losses $548 million versus $509 million
* Q4 earnings per share view C$1.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Toshiba approves plans to split off chip business by end-March
* As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents were 45.6 million euros ($48.1 million)
ZURICH, Jan 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent firmer at 8,420 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .