* Versum Materials reports strong fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2016 financial results and initiates fiscal year 2017 financial outlook

* Q4 sales $248.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $238.7 million

* Sees fy2017 sales $990 million to $1.05 billion

* Says capital expenditures are expected to be in range of $75 million to $85 million for fy2017

* Versum Materials Inc - net income of $45 million for Q4, up 5% over prior year quarter

* Versum Materials Inc - sees adjusted EBITDA of $330 - $350 million, for fiscal year 2017, up 1% to 7% versus fiscal year 2016

* Fy2017 revenue view $999.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Versum Materials Inc - capital expenditures are expected to be in range of $75 to $85 million for fiscal year 2017