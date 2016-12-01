Dec 1 Avon Products:

* Jamie Wilson named CFO of Avon Products Inc; James Scully to continue as COO

* Avon Products Inc - company's United Kingdom-based corporate headquarters to be fully operational in January 2017

* Wilson will be responsible for all finance functions and will report directly to Avon's chief executive officer, Sheri McCoy

* Avon Products Inc says Jamie Wilson succeeds James Scully

* Avon Products Inc - prior to joining AVON, Wilson served as CFO of Sabmiller