Dec 1 Express Inc:

* Express Inc reports third quarter 2016 results; introduces fourth quarter guidance and revises full year 2016 outlook

* Q3 sales $506.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $497.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.15

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Express- qtrly comparable sales (including e-commerce sales) decreased 8%

* Express inc - sees q4 diluted earnings per share $0.26 to $0.30

* Express- "we expect holiday season to remain challenging as mall traffic and a highly promotional retail environment continue to be headwinds"

* Sees comparable sales in negative low double digits for q4

* Express - sees fy adjusted diluted EPS $0.78 to $0.82

* Sees capital expenditures $100 to $105 million for fy2016

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Express - total inventory was down 6% at quarter-end

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: