UPDATE 3-Toshiba to sell part of chip business, first step in offsetting huge charge
* Toshiba approves plans to split off chip business by end-March
Dec 1 Lands End Inc:
* Lands' End announces third quarter fiscal 2016 results
* Q3 revenue $311.5 million versus $334.4 million
* Q3 loss per share $0.23
* Lands End Inc - inventory decreased 2.6% to $425.3 million on October 28, 2016, from $436.7 million on October 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Toshiba approves plans to split off chip business by end-March
* As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents were 45.6 million euros ($48.1 million)
ZURICH, Jan 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent firmer at 8,420 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .