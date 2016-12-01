PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 1 Penske Automotive Group Inc :
* Penske Automotive signs agreement to acquire CarSense
* Penske Automotive Group Inc - acquisition is expected to generate estimated annual revenue of approximately $350 million
* Aquisition sees accretion estimated to be $0.07 to $0.09 per share on an annualized basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Digital Bridge Holdings LLC, a firm that invests in data centers, has agreed to acquire Vantage Data Centers Management Co LLC from buyout firm Silver Lake Partners for well over $1 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
* Alignvest Acquisition Corporation obtains final order of qualifying for transaction with Trilogy International Partners LLC