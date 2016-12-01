Dec 1 TrueCar Inc :

* November auto sales set to reach $45 billion

* TrueCar Inc - projects U.S. revenue from new vehicle sales reached $45 billion for month of November, up 1.6 percent from a year ago

* TrueCar- despite lower average transaction prices, automakers should post a $712 million gain in revenue due to two more selling days in November 2016 Further company coverage: