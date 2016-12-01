UPDATE 3-Toshiba to sell part of chip business, first step in offsetting huge charge
* Toshiba approves plans to split off chip business by end-March
Dec 1 TrueCar Inc :
* November auto sales set to reach $45 billion
* TrueCar Inc - projects U.S. revenue from new vehicle sales reached $45 billion for month of November, up 1.6 percent from a year ago
* TrueCar- despite lower average transaction prices, automakers should post a $712 million gain in revenue due to two more selling days in November 2016 Further company coverage:
* As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents were 45.6 million euros ($48.1 million)
ZURICH, Jan 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent firmer at 8,420 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .