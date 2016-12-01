PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 1 Kongzhong Corp :
* Kongzhong corporation enters into definitive agreement for going private transaction
* Has entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger with linkedsee limited and its Unit Wiseman International limited
* Deal's transaction value is of approximately $299 million
* Company's board of directors approved merger agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Deluxe Entertainment, a U.S. company which makes visual effects for Hollywood movies and television shows such as HBO's Game of Thrones, said it had hired an investment bank to look for partnership opportunities in China, the world's second-largest movie market.