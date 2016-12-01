UPDATE 3-Toshiba to sell part of chip business, first step in offsetting huge charge
* Toshiba approves plans to split off chip business by end-March
Dec 1 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc:
* Sorrento's TNK Therapeutics provides progress update for its anti-cd38 and cd123 car-t programs for treatment of hematological malignancies
* Sorrento Therapeutics Inc - IND filings are planned for h1 2017, with initiation of phase 1 clinical studies expected in h2 2017
* Sorrento Therapeutics - anti-cd38 car-t cells have showed specific activation through car resulting in production of cytokines and car-t proliferation
* Anti-Cd123 car-t program is in development for treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML)
* Sorrento Therapeutics - first-in-human studies for the car-t programs being developed to commence shortly after first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Toshiba approves plans to split off chip business by end-March
* As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents were 45.6 million euros ($48.1 million)
ZURICH, Jan 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent firmer at 8,420 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .