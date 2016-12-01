Dec 1 Cytokinetics Inc:

* Cytokinetics announces start of galactic-hf, a phase 3 clinical trial of omecamtiv mecarbil

* Coincident with start of trial, Amgen will make a $26.7 million milestone payment to CytoKinetics

* Cytokinetics - galactic-hf will be conducted under a special protocol assessment (spa) with U.S. FDA