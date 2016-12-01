UPDATE 3-Toshiba to sell part of chip business, first step in offsetting huge charge
* Toshiba approves plans to split off chip business by end-March
Dec 1 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc :
* Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc prices Series D convertible preferred stock follow-on offering
* Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust- pricing of public offering and sale of 637,000 shares of its 8.75% Series D cumulative convertible preferred stock
* Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc - intends to use net proceeds from this offering for future acquisitions and investments
* Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust-pricing of public offering and sale of its 8.75% series d cumulative convertible preferred stock at $24.00/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Toshiba approves plans to split off chip business by end-March
* As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents were 45.6 million euros ($48.1 million)
ZURICH, Jan 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent firmer at 8,420 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .