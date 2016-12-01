Dec 1 21vianet Group Inc

* 21Vianet Group, Inc announces changes to the board of directors and the compensation committee

* 21Vianet - Hongjiang Zhang, an independent director as well as member of compensation committee, has resigned from his current positions

* 21Vianet Group Inc says board of directors has appointed Tao Zou as a new independent director