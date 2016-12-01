Dec 1 DryShips Inc :

* DryShips announces bank update

* DryShips - company controlled by co's chairman and CEO has become lender of record under its $85.1 million syndicated loan previously arranged by HSH Nordbank

* DryShips - following deal, entities affiliated by CEO control vast majority of debt outstanding with total principal amount outstanding of $154.5 million

* DryShips - remaining debt associated with third party commercial lenders with which co has reached or is in discussions to reach, amicable settlement