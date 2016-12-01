Dec 1 CA Inc :

* CA Technologies announces intent to acquire Automic

* CA Inc - transaction, valued at approximately 600 million euros

* Transaction is valued at approximately 600 million euros, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired

* CA Inc - acquisition will add one-half percentage point of revenue, both as reported and in constant currency in fiscal year 2017

* Deal has been unanimously approved by both boards of directors

* CA Inc - acquisition will, in fiscal year 2017, adversely affect GAAP and non-GAAP total company operating margin by 1 percentage point

* CA - deal in fiscal year 2017, be modestly dilutive to cash flow from operations, GAAP, non-GAAP diluted EPS, both as reported, in constant currency

* CA Inc - acquisition, in fiscal year 2017, will primarily impact enterprise solutions segment