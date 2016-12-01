PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 1 CA Inc :
* CA Technologies announces intent to acquire Automic
* CA Inc - transaction, valued at approximately 600 million euros
* Transaction is valued at approximately 600 million euros, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired
* CA Inc - acquisition will add one-half percentage point of revenue, both as reported and in constant currency in fiscal year 2017
* Deal has been unanimously approved by both boards of directors
* CA Inc - acquisition will, in fiscal year 2017, adversely affect GAAP and non-GAAP total company operating margin by 1 percentage point
* CA - deal in fiscal year 2017, be modestly dilutive to cash flow from operations, GAAP, non-GAAP diluted EPS, both as reported, in constant currency
* CA Inc - acquisition, in fiscal year 2017, will primarily impact enterprise solutions segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Deluxe Entertainment, a U.S. company which makes visual effects for Hollywood movies and television shows such as HBO's Game of Thrones, said it had hired an investment bank to look for partnership opportunities in China, the world's second-largest movie market.